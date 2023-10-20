Melaka determined to end four-year wait to win Tun Abdul Razak Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka men’s hockey squad is hoping to end its four-year wait and win the Tun Abdul Razak Cup for the first time since 2019.

Coach Nor Ikhram Sulaiman said they would learn from their weaknesses and retain their momentum till the final this Saturday.

“From early on, we have looked for any weakness to improve till we managed to win and beat Perak yesterday,” he told reporters at the pre-final match media conference at Bukit Jalil Hocket Stadium here today.

Nor Ikhram said his team has 10 new players aged 15 to 32, some of whom reserves for the Melaka squad from 2024 to 2026.

Melaka managed to elminate three-time champions Perak with a 3-2 penalty shootout to book a place in the final against Kuala Lumpur, who won 3-2 against Pahang in the other semifinals.

Meanwhile, Selangor women’s hockey coach, Ikmal Abdul Jabbar, is not placing any pressure on the team to avoid stressing the players.

“No pressure from my side, but Alhamdulillah, they don’t feel the pressure on the field as defending champions,” he said.

The Selangor women’s hockey squad will meet Sabah in tomorrow’s final after beating Melaka in the semi-finals, while Sabah won 2-1 over Kuala Lumpur.-Bernama