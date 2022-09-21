Melaka United lose Malaysia Cup slot for failing to settle salary arrears

MALACCA: The Melaka United Football Club (Melaka United) are not allowed to play in the 2022 Malaysia Cup competition following their failure to settle the salary arrears of players and officials.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement today said the MFL Board of Directors made the decision following the club’s failure to settle the issue of salary arrears as per the deadline.

According to the MFL, Melaka United received a reminder notice on Sept 6 last to settle all salary arrears or reach an agreement with the officials and players involved by Sept 20.

However, the statement stated that as of today (Sept 21) Melaka United had only submitted proof of payment until June 2022.

“Melaka United failed to comply with the instructions that have been issued with them only making the payment of salary arrears until June 2022 and they have also not obtained agreement from the players and officials on the payment of the balance of salary arrears,“ said the statement posted on the MFL’s official Facebook page today.

MFL also reminded the club to settle the remaining salary arrears to avoid them not being granted a licence to compete in the 2023 Malaysia League.

On the replacement team for Melaka United’s slot in the Malaysia Cup competition, MFL informed that it will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, MFL said that Sarawak United FC have cleared all outstanding salary payments to the players until August.

It said that the outstanding salary payments to the team officials had been paid until July 2022 but Sarawak United and the team officials had reached a mutual agreement regarding the arrears payment for the month of August.

“Despite the effort shown by the management of Sarawak United to resolve the matter of salary arrears, MFL still warned the club so that this kind of issue does not happen again which could affect their licence to compete in the Malaysia League 2023,“ MFL added.

The Malaysia Cup is likely to be held next month. - Bernama