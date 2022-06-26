Melaka United take home defeat to Sarawak United in their stride

MELAKA: Melaka United FC took the 2-3 defeat at home to Sarawak United FC despite leading in their Super League match last night in their stride.

Assistant Coach Nazrulerwan Makmor, who admitted that minor mistakes were made, said that these would need to be improved in their next match.

“The players played well but in the second half, Sarawak already knew our team’s tactics and waited for counter-attack opportunities and they managed to pull it off.

“We tried to keep attacking but the visitors defended stoutly and it could be seen they also used the advantage of the height of their players to score goals and we lost in that regard as well in set pieces,“ he told reporters after the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium here.

Melaka United had taken the lead in the 17th minute through imported striker Sony Norde before Sarawak United equalised five minutes later through Ganzalo Soto.

Melaka United then managed to add a goal through Syazwan Andik in the 34th minute to lead again in the first half.

Undeterred, the visitors equalised through Ivory Coast import striker Francis Kone in the 61st minute and he once again added to the hosts’ misery with his second the 92nd minute and the 2-3 scoreline remained until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Sarawak coach S. Balachandran said the victory was a positive sign for his team after he took over the Bujang Senang squad.

“The players were quick to adapt and managed to absorb the pressure because we know playing in the opponent’s place is quite difficult. But they worked hard and managed to collect three points because we do not want to be at the bottom of the league,“ he said.

The victory saw Sarawak United who collected 10 points now in seventh position in the Super League while Melaka United are in 10th place with eight points. - Bernama