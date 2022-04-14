Melbourne to host 2028 and 2040 Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE: Melbourne's famed sandbelt region will host the 2028 Presidents Cup, it was announced Thursday, with a further commitment to return to the city again in 2040.

A venue for the biennial matchplay showdown between a United States and non-European International squad has yet to be decided.

It was held in 2019 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, with the Tiger Woods-led Americans beating Ernie Els' young International team 16-14 in a thrilling comeback.

Players across the board praised the course at the time with Woods calling it “the ultimate in golf”.

Its return in 2028 will mark a fourth time in Melbourne, matching Gainesville, Virginia for most Cups contested in one city.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fan base have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,“ said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.”

Australia was the Presidents Cup's first international destination. It has since also visited South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and South Korea (2015).

“Securing two more Presidents Cups is a real coup for Melbourne, promoting our city to the world and providing a boost for tourism and jobs,“ said Victoria state Sports Minister Martin Pakula.

The tournament will return in September at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a one-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada, will hold the 2024 event with the Medinah Country Club in Illinois hosting it in 2026. - AFP