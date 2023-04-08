Men’s and women’s trios fail to make cut in World Track Cycling C’ships

KUALA LUMPUR: The men’s and women’s track cycling trios failed to advance into the second stage after losing out in the first qualifying round of the 2023 World Cycling Championships held at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

The men’s trio comprising Umar Hasbullah, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis failed to make the top eight position to qualify for the first round after clocking 44.583 seconds (s) to finish 14th in the qualifying round that featured participants from 18 countries.

The trio from Holland, Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland finished with the fastest time, clocking 42.046s, followed by Australia in second place (42.531s) and Poland in third with a time of 42.916s.

Five other countries that made it to the next stage are Japan, France, Great Britain, Germany and China.

Meanwhile, the women’s trio of Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri and Anis Amira Rosdi finished the race in 12th spot with a time of 50.544s in the competition that saw 14 countries taking part.

Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, the trio from Great Britain emerged as the fastest finishers by recording a time of 46.072s, followed by Germany (46.467s) and China finishing a creditable third on 46.679s.

Completing the list of eight teams that qualified for the first round are Holland, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and Poland.

In the Para cycling competition that was held simultaneously, two Malaysian riders, Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri and Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zaid missed out on a place in the final of the women’s 1km Time Trial.

Nur Suraiya ended her race in seventh spot with a time of 1 minute 12.692 seconds while Nur Azlia finished in 8th spot with a time of 1:13.302s.

The top six qualify for the final. - Bernama