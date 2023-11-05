Men’s cricket squad falter to Cambodia yet again

PHNOM PENH: National men’s cricket squad suffered another heartbreak to the host country Cambodia, as they went down by 12 runs in the Twenty20I (T20I) to settle for silver in the final at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, here, today.

Malaysia, who lost the toss and elected to bat only managed 131 runs in 19.1 overs while Cambodia, powered by several ‘imported’ cricketeers from India and Pakistan, completed 143 runs in 20 overs to be crowned as champions in the event held at the AZ Group Cricket Oval, here.

This was Malaysia’s back-to-back loss to Cambodia after they succumbed by 89 runs in the men’s 50-overs final, last Sunday.

However, the national men’s squad would have another shot for redemption as they will open their T10 campaign tomorrow.

Malaysia will take on Thailand tomorrow followed by Singapore on Friday in Group A.

Group A champion will face Group B champion to determine the gold medal on Tuesday (May 16). -Bernama