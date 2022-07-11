Men’s doubles performance can improve with senior players’ guidance: Razif

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Razif Sidek said the performance of the men’s doubles would improve if they are guided by senior and experienced players in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

He said the situation faced by the country’s doubles pair at this time was different from his era.

“In sparring, they do not have any senior players, and if they do in BAM, I believe the men’s doubles team will definitely be better tactically.

“It’s different in my era, we still had senior players like Choong Tan Fook-Lee Wan Wah when I was in the national squad team. The players are now training among themselves without (the guidance) of senior players.

According to Razif, men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik dan Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are among high potential players to compete at the international level.

“For me, their (Aaron-Wooi Yik, Sze Fei-Izzuddin) performance at 2022 Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters was good but there is still room for improvement as they only lost to the world’s best players.

“They are not far behind. Maybe, there are shortcomings in terms of strategies and tactics. But I believe one day, they will succeed,” he added.

National number one men’s doubles pair Aaron-Wooi Yik are currently ranked sixth in the world while Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (10th) and Sze Fei-Izzuddin at the 12th spot.

Aaron-Wooi Yik lost to world number two Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-23, 9-21 at the Malaysia Open, followed by a 14-21, 21-19, 10-21 loss to world fifth-ranked Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at the Malaysia Masters.

The Sze Fei-Izzuddin pair lost in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open to Fajar-Muhammad Rian before being eliminated by the same pair as early as the first round 14-21, 20-22 at the Malaysia Masters 2022, which ended yesterday. - Bernama