Mental strength, determination turned Sivasangari into a double gold medal winner

HANGZHOU: National squash ace S. Sivasangari (pix) showed a high level of resilience and determination in the women’s singles final to claim her second gold medal at ongoing 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games here today.

The 24-year-old, who had to endure a hard-fought battle for over an hour against Hong Kong’s experienced Chan Sin Yuk before winning 8-11, 15-13, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, showed strong mental strength, a rare element among the current generation of athletes.

Speaking to reporters after the marvellous double-gold feat, she said a horrific road accident that caused severe injuries including, head and spine (C1) last year, had helped to strengthen her mentally, and increased her fighting spirit to face challenges on and off the court.

“I have quite improved on the mental side, so I think that’s why I made it today. We both are physically fit, have the tactics, but mentally I did slightly better today.

“While being flag bearer as well, I had a lot of pressure on me, but it’s always an honour, good feeling to be playing for Malaysia and winning the gold medal. I don’t know how to describe this, after winning a silver and bronze in last Asian Games, to upgrade both to gold.

“It’s very emotional...For me, hard work is always the key. Last year used to think, whether I can go back and play again, but I would never expected myself to be winning two gold medals, after going through that, I got a second chance and I am glad I am back,” she said.

The world number 37, also revealed that she has been working with a mental coach to strengthen her confidence and mindset.

Fondly known as Sangari, she dedicated her achievements to her family, as well as her national coach Ajaz Azmat and David Palmer at Cornell University for their trust and assistance in her rebound.

After the prize presentation ceremony, she immediately rushed to the Games Village to pack her bag and fly to the United States (US) tonight, to participate in the US Open beginning in two days (Oct 7).

Sivasangari, together with Rachel Arnold, Aifa Azman and Aira Azman had won the women’s team event gold on Saturday.

The national squash team concluded their Hangzhou Asian Games challenge on a high with Ng Eain Yow claiming the men’s singles title after winning a team bronze last week, while Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal-Aifa Azman took home the mixed doubles silver. -Bernama