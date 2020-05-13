Mercedes chief Wolff watching Vettel developments

BERLIN: Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff has not completely ruled out a move for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave Formula One rival Ferrari at the end of the season.

“Looking to the future we are firstly obliged to have loyalty to our current Mercedes driver,” Wolff told dpa on Tuesday, “but of course we cannot let this development go unobserved.”

Wolff praised the four-time world champion Vettel, 32, as a “great driver and great personality” who would strengthen every Formula One team.

World champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will race for Mercedes in 2020 but both have contracts which expire at the end of the season. – dpa

Vettel’s spell at Ferrari, a timeline

PAVING THE WAY: Red Bull and Vettel announced on October 4, 2014 that the soon ending season would be their last together. Vettel, who won the world title with Red Bull four times 2010-2013, said: “you don’t reach such a decision overnight. It is always I big step when such a relationship comes to an end. It is not the first time that I have the opportunity to do something else. Now it feels as if it is the right time.”

THE ANNOUNCEMENT: The Ferrari move is announced on Nov 20, 2014, with Vettel saying “a long childhood dream is being fulfilled” and signing a three-year contract. “When I was a little boy Michael Schumacher was my biggest idol in his red car. It is a huge honour that I have the chance to drive a Ferrari one day.”

FIRST WIN WITH FERRARI: Vettel gets his first win for the Scuderia in just his second race, in Malaysia in March 2015. “This is a phenomenal day, something very special. I am unbelievably proud,” Vettel says. Schumacher had needed seven races to get his first Ferrari win.

FIRST SEASON: Vettel wins two more races to place third in the championship behind Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

THE SETBACK: Vettel fails to win a race in 2016 for only the second time in his career, following the final Red Bull campaign in 2014, and has to settle for fourth in the championship.

NEW CONTRACT: Ferrari renew Vettel’s contract by another three years until 2020 in August 2017. Vettel wins five races and finishes second in the championship behind Hamilton.

NEXT ATTEMPT: Vettel wins five races again in 2018 but it is not good enough once more as he is beaten by Hamilton. Criticism arises because Vettel is making too many mistakes after an early-season lead, most notably at his German home grand prix where he crashes out while leading the race.

NEW TEAMMATE: Kimi Raikkonen has to go as Vettel loses his closest mate among the drivers, with the veteran Finn never complaining about being No. 2 at the team. Instead, youngster Charles Leclerc is signed, and the Monegasque is confident ahead of his Ferrari debut and is seen as the future.

NEW CONTRACT – FOR LECLERC: Shortly before Christmas 2019 Leclerc has his contract extended long-term until 2024. It was the reward for a strong debut season at the Scuderia with two wins, seven pole positions and fourth place in the championship, ahead of Vettel who managed just one top spot in his fifth year. Schumacher by contrast won his first of five titles with Ferrari in his fifth season with them.

THE END IS ANNOUNCED: Ferrari announce on May 12 that Vettel’s contract will not be renewed beyond the season.