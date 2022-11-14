Mercedes driver Russell wins his maiden F1 Grand Prix

ANKARA: Britain’s George Russell won his first-ever Formula 1 race Sunday in a Mercedes-dominated Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

It was a special day for the Mercedes driver, but the Mercedes team finished 1-2 in Brazil as his teammate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton came in second in Round 21 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Separately, the victory at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit meant that it was Mercedes’ first triumph this season.

Russell saw the chequered flag first, ending the race in one hour, 38 minutes and 34.044 seconds over 71 laps.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, was 1.529 seconds behind Russell.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was the third to make the podium in Sao Paulo as the difference was four seconds.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who has already clinched the 2022 title, ended Sunday’s race in sixth spot.

On Sunday, Verstappen collided with Hamilton in the early stages of the race, causing damage to the front wing of the Dutchman’s car.

Verstappen had to make a pit stop and was given a five-second time penalty.

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will end after Round 22 in Abu Dhabi on Nov 20. – Bernama