Mercedes to wait on new Hamilton deal

LONDON: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will wait until the new season starts before discussing the renewal of a contract for six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

But Wolff said talks with Hamilton would not preclude a move for Sebastian Vettel, who is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the campaign.

A Formula One season delayed by the coronavirus is due to start in Austria in July and Wolff told a conference call Wednesday he hoped to have an agreement in place “pretty soon” with Hamilton.

The 35-year-old British driver is expected to agree a new contract, but Wolff said no talks had yet taken place.

“We didn’t see each other over lockdown, we were in different parts of the world but in regular contact,” said Wolff.

“We didn’t work on any agreement between us but there is a lot of trust, we’ve been together for a long time and never in this time did we have to take the contract out and actually read what was written because it comes so naturally.

“Once racing resumes we will spend some time together, take the contract out of the cupboard, look at the timings, the numbers, the rights, and hopefully have something pretty soon.” – AFP