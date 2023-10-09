Messi in doubt for Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi could miss his team’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday due to fatigue.

The 36-year-old was substituted late in Argentina’s 1-0 home victory over Ecuador on Thursday and underwent precautionary exams early on Friday, head coach Lionel Scaloni said.

While the results cleared Messi of any injury, Scaloni and his backroom staff are concerned by the forward’s heavy recent workload, Xinhua quoted media reports in the South American country.

Messi has played 12 games in the past 48 days, having barely rested since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in mid-July.

Newspaper Ole reported that Scaloni is considering several changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday’s match in the belief that younger players will better cope with La Paz’s 3,600-metre altitude.-Bernama