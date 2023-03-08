  1. Sport

Messi scores two more as Miami march past Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes a free kick during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. - AFPPIX

FORT LAUDERDALE (United States): Lionel Messi made it five goals in three appearances for Inter Miami as he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round-of-32 on Wednesday.

Both finishes came from close range from the Argentine who made it three wins out of three at a team which was winless in 11 league games before his arrival.

Messi opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Robert Taylor cut in from the left and chipped a perfect ball into the path of the on-running Argentine who cushioned the ball his chest before volleying home from six yards out.

But Orlando responded strongly, drawing level ten minutes later when a low shot from Ivan Angulo was pushed out by Miami keeper Drake Callender and Uruguayan Cesar Araujo pounced on the edge of the box to drive a low shot into the corner.

Miami restored their lead thanks to a 51st minute penalty from Josef Martinez and then Messi made sure of the victory, again from close range, after a clever chip to him from Martinez.

Another former Barcelona star Jordi Alba made his debut for Miami, coming on as a 64th minute substitute as Gerardo Martino’s team earned a last 16 meeting away to FC Dallas on Sunday. - AFP