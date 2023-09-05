Messi wins Laureus 2023 Sportsman of the Year

ISTANBUL: Lionel Messi on Monday was named Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“History maker! Lionel Messi is the first-ever athlete to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and Laureus World Team of the Year Awards in the same year,“ Laureus tweeted.

Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title by defeating 2018 champions France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar.

The World Team of the Year award went to the Argentine national team, and Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen claimed the World Comeback of the Year Award.

Eriksen, 31, was diagnosed with cardiac arrest last year during a EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

Eriksen did not appear for Inter Milan or his nation for several months before joining Brentford on a free transfer during the 2022 winter transfer window.

“His return to the highest level of football is truly remarkable,“ Laureus said on Twitter. - Bernama