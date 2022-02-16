MFL ready to help out Perak FC

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) are ready to assist Perak FC, who have been handed a transfer ban by world football governing body FIFA recently.

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said they understood the difficulties faced by The Boss Gaurus and were willing to consider providing appropriate assistance, including an exemption for Perak FC if they do not have enough players.

He said this was to ensure that the team could compete in the new Premier League season, which will begin on March 5.

Based on competition rules, Stuart explained that each team are required to have a minimum of 20 players and up to a maximum of 30 to take part in the domestic football competition.

“Since they cannot register any new local or foreign players, it means Perak FC will have to rely on their existing players, including those from last season’s Super League, President’s Cup and Youth Cup sides.

“We at the MFL will assist Perak FC as much as we can,” he told reporters after inking a deal to work together with new Malaysia League (M-League) sponsor Luno, a digital asset company in Malaysia.

Perak FC were sanctioned by FIFA after failing to settle their debts amounting to RM1.7 million, which also involved salary claims by former key players as well as payments to players’ agents.

It involves their former imports, namely Jeon Hyo Seok, Leandro dos Santos and Raianderson da Costa Morais besides also owing Leandro and Rainderson’s agent.

Perak FC also face the possibility of not having enough players to compete in the new season as the window for registration of new players for the M-League will close on Feb 22. - Bernama