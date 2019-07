KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) confirmed that they had received an initial report on the fights which took place during the M3 League match between JBFA and Kelantan United at Kulai Mini Stadium, Johor, last Saturday, from the match referee Hasman Hisham Asngari.

MFL in its website, www.malaysianfootballleague.com, said that they had received the report submitted by the M3 League organiser, the Amateur Football League (AFL) and directed JBFA to give an explanation.

The Malaysian League administrator also noted that they were going to get detailed information from match coordinators, assistant referees and the visiting team before taking any further action.

“MFL wants to emphasise that we took the matter seriously especially those involving the misconduct of the players and officials during the match.

“Besides the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was responsible for imposing disciplinary action, the MFL as the Malaysian League organiser also had the power to take action under the existing provisions,“ said MFL.

MFL noted that based on the M3 League’s rules and regulations if the individual was found guilty, the team he represented could be declared as a losing team with a total goal of 0-3, or three points deducted.

The player and team officials can be removed from the M3 League.

It was reported that Hasman and the assistant referee were attacked by JBFA players and officials following his decision to award a penalty kick to Kelantan United at the end of the match.

JBFA and Kelantan United were tied 3-3 in the match. — Bernama