MGA promoting women’s role in golf

AS part of its aim to raise the participation of and opportunities for women in the sport and golf industry, the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), represented by its vice-president Datuk Merina Gan, deputy general manager Sara Ismail and administration and communications manager Nadia Qistina paid a visit to Kelab Rekreasi Tentera Udara (KRTU) in Kampung Subang, on Sept 14, at the invitation of KRTU ladies’ representative Dr Cindy Chen.

KRTU is a recreational club situated in the Royal Malaysian Air Force base with an active ladies’ golfing group that gets together regularly for ladies’ social golf, better known as LSG where the women get together for breakfast hosted by Chen, followed by a round of 18-hole game and enjoying an afternoon over lunch and karaoke.

At the recent LSG coordinated by KRTU golf and sports manager Shima Hamzah and attended by more than 20 women, the highlight was a talk presented by Gan to introduce the “R&A’s Women in Golf Charter” (WIGC) to the attendees.

Launched in May 2018, the WIGC is “a statement of intent to raise the representation and participation of women at all levels of the golfing industry from access to golf, competitions, coaching, refereeing, to membership in golf associations and clubs to leadership opportunities”.

Gan also shared some of the benefits of being a signatory to the WIGC, which include, among others, special discounts for health screening at Beacon hospital, Posture Align products, special golf tour packages and upcoming tournaments.