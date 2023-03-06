MHC wants KBC to review NSI’s role in preperation of national athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) urged the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to review the role of the National Sports Institute (ISN) in aspects of training and preparations for international competitions.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said currently only the men’s National hockey squad is eligle to be fully assisted by the ISN during preparations since the squad is under the Podium Programme but other squads like the National women’s hockey squad and men’s junior squad do not receive such assistance from the NSI.

“Today, sports science is all about high technology and that’s why I need more from ISN...Not only hockey but I think all sports that have potential and who prepare for international competitions, the NSI must give us full time support.

“When teams go overseas for competitions, only four or five officials (accompany the National squad), you limit it all...we cannot do that, you have to understand we must have a big pool of at least 10 of them (to help prepare the squad),” he told reporters here today.

Subahan added that the MHC would have to foot the bill for the expenses of ISN staff like food and accomodation, especially for massuers, physical trainers as well as nutritionists although they too are part of the team that compete in international competitions.

Since the MHC are facing a shortage of NSI staff, the MHC has to engage the services of two individuals from other countries (as physical trainers) for the National men’s hockey squad and the Men’s National Junior squads respectively.

The junior squad will be involved in the 2023 Junior World Cup scheduled from Dec 5 to 16.

Apart from focusing on the ‘Road to Gold’ (RTG) programme, Subahan said the NSI must also focus on supporting other athletes who need sports science, especially athletes who are preparing for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September as well those facing international competitions.

RTG is a national project with the objective of preparing National athletes to win the country’s first ever gold medal in the Olympics, namely the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Subahan also hoped the NSI be given a special allocation to be invested in the purchase of high-tech equipment in line with the rapid development of sports science which has become a vital element to assist in the success of athletes at world class competitions.

“If Malaysian sports aspires to go far, please look into financial aspects first, if you don’t have enough money and you don’t find avenue to support, don’t talk about winning gold,” he said.-Bernama