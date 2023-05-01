MHC wants Speedy Tigers to tally-ho back in world top 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) expressed hope that the national men’s squad will be able to return to the world top-10 ranking after the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India from Jan 13-29.

Its president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the squad managed by A. Arul Selvaraj, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, will be required to display a consistent and energetic playing style when facing top opposition.

“I already told Arul Selvaraj after the 2023 World Cup ends, we have to be in the top 10 (world ranking). However, we admit that in the last World Cup held in India in 2018, we did not do well and we actually finished 15th in the 16-team field,” he said.

He was met after the handover ceremony of the Jalur Gemilang at Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium today, to the team flying to take on the challenge at the 2023 World Cup.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim and the director-general of the National Sports Council (MSN) Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Subhan was optimistic that the Speedy Tigers are capable of carrying out the mission with the guidance and stewardship of team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi with his experienced coaching staff.

The squad consisting of 20 players and 10 coaching staff will leave for India early tomorrow morning.

On Oct 13, 2021, Malaysia managed to confirm a slot in the world’s top 10 group after successfully finishing a series of tournaments.

Meanwhile, minister Hannah congratulated the Tigers for a job ‘well done’ thus far, to the line-up of players selected to shoulder the country’s challenge at the 2023 World Cup.

“I’m sure the national hockey team have worked hard to get to this point. I am confident that all of you are able to face all pressures on and off the field as a result of tactical, physical and mental preparation. All the very best to all (the players),” she said.

For the record, Malaysia’s participation in India will be the ninth appearance at the World Cup since its introduction in 1971, with the best achievement being fourth place in the 1975 edition when Malaysia hosted the showpiece.

The 2023 edition will be the third consecutive appearance of the national squad at the prestigious tournament after 2014 and 2018. - Bernama