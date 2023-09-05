Michelle tenders her resignation as ABM CEO: BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that Michelle Chai has tendered her resignation as the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) chief executive officer (CEO).

BAM, in a statement, said that Chai’s action is related to the lacklustre performance of the national women’s squad, which was eliminated from the Cambodia SEA Games in Phnom Penh, yesterday.

“The ABM also wish to announce that Dr Timothy John Jones, the ABM high-performance director, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” read the statement.

BAM’s action was made less than 24 hours after the press conference held by Chai this morning, where she admitted to being responsible for the lacklustre performance shown by the women’s team, apart from hinting at resigning from her position.

Chai, at the press conference, said the shocking 0-3 defeat to the Philippines in the quarter-final action at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall, National Stadium, was unacceptable, and required a solution from ABM’s management and coaching team. -Bernama