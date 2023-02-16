Middlesbrough beat Sheff Utd to keep promotion push alive

LONDON: Middlesbrough cut the gap on Sheffield United in the race for a Championship promotion place to seven points by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades had been unbeaten in all competitions since November and got off to the perfect start when Oli McBurnie headed in a long throw from Jack Robinson.

But Boro have been transformed since former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick took charge in October and secured a fourth consecutive win as Chuba Akpom equalised before Cameron Archer scored twice in the second half.

Defeat leaves Sheffield United still eight points adrift of league leaders Burnley.

West Brom missed the chance to climb into the playoff places after conceding a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Blackburn.

Ben Brereton Diaz struck at the death for Rovers, who move up to eighth.

Fourth-placed Luton were also held 1-1 at Preston, while Wigan closed to within two points of safety with the same scoreline at Bristol City.

Stoke pulled seven points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield and Swansea were 2-1 victors over bottom-of-the-table Blackpool. - AFP