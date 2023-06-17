Midfielder Mohamed Syamer harbours dream of 2023 Asian Cup Action

KUALA TERENGGANU: National midfielder Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba dreams of rubbing shoulders with the best players at the 2023 Asian Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar in January next year.

This is because the 26-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player believes the challenge on the big stage of the prestigious Asian football tournament can make him a better footballer.

“Playing in the Asia Cup is my dream because it is the highest level for me to fight against better opponents.

“It is also an opportunity for me to learn and a stage for me to do my best for the country so that the team can progress further,” he said at the team’s hotel here today.

Mohamed Syamer also aims to play with the Harimau Malaya squad as much as possible after collecting 22 caps on the international stage and scoring one goal so far.

For him, every match is a learning process and he is not easily satisfied, instead he often tries to improve on weaknesses in the match.

“I know every game, I will do better to win over the head coach and to deliver my best performance because I am wearing the Malaysian jersey,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the team will be hunting for victory when they play Papua New Guinea in the Tier 1 international friendly action at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus on Tuesday.

He said that now every game counts in the team’s preparation to face the tough challenge at the 2023 Asian Cup which saw Malaysia drawn together with two-time champions South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E.

“So we expect the match (Papua New Guinea) will not be easy because the opponents will give their utmost, we can only apply the coach’s instructions and be better prepared for the match,” he said.

For the record, Malaysia beat the Solomon Islands 4-1 in a Tier 1 international friendly at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium on Wednesday, thus securing their third win in a friendly since March.-Bernama