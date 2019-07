Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk2l-J8ZTqs

ONE Championship Vice President Miesha Tate (pix) cannot wait to feel the atmosphere of the Malaysian martial arts scene when ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY returns to Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 12 July.

This will be the 32-year-old’s first martial arts spectacle in the region, and with event night drawing near, she is confident the show in the Axiata Arena will be as electrifying as any of the events she has attended in the past.

“I’m really excited to be amongst the audience at the ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY card, and to be attending my very first martial arts event in Kuala Lumpur,” she declared.

Kickboxing’s greatest rematch will be the highlight of the night as Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan takes on Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy in a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinal rematch.

Also, four Malaysians will unleash their greatness on home turf in the 15-bout spectacle.

Tate admitted she has been a fan of them for quite some time, and picked the atomweight match-up between Jihin Radzuan and Jomary Torres as a clash which has all the ingredients to be the most entertaining bout of the night.

“Jihin versus Jomary is one which has been really flying on the radar. I expect that to be a very spectacular bout,” she shared.

“I think there are many interesting bouts on this card. The co-main event between Angela Lee and Michelle Nicolini is one, and Ev Ting versus Daichi Abe should be another interesting match.

“Ev Ting and Jihin’s stories are really interesting, too. To think that they’ve come through so much adversity to be where they are today is truly special. It makes you more invested in their bouts and futures.”

Though Tate has only spent a short amount of time in ONE Championship, she has continuously inspired the organization’s talent pool with her experience as a World Champion in North America.

Her main ambition at ONE is about giving back to the martial arts community, and research has been an integral part of that process.

“I’ve been learning a lot about the martial arts scene here and the Malaysian mixed martial arts scene,” she offered. “There’s definitely more talent than what one may think.”