Millions flood Argentina’s capital to welcome World Cup winners home

BUENOS AIRES: Millions of people flooded the streets of Argentina’s capital Tuesday to welcome home their World Cup champions.

As the team bus slowly meandered southwards towards the centre of Buenos Aires, heavily escorted by security forces, droves of ecstatic fans headed towards it on the motorway, according to Anadolu Agency.

Others dressed in the blue and white of Argentina’s football jersey carrying flags, wearing faceprints and blowing vuvuzela horns as they lined the streets close to the iconic Obelisk monument, a traditional spot where Argentina’s passionate football fans gather to celebrate national and club team victories.

Street vendors sold replica jerseys, while the smell and smoke from barbecued meats lingered in the air.

Passionate football fans jostled for the best views around the Obelisk, climbing traffic lights, bus shelters and the large green bush cut into the letters BA near the Obelisk which stands for Buenos Aires.

Argentina have long waited for a World Cup success as they had last won the tournament in 1978 and 1986.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar to bag the nation’s third World Cup title in its history. - Bernama