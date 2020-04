BERLIN: The planned initiative from tennis ‘big three’ Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to support lower ranked professionals during the coronavirus crisis has been questioned by Australian player John Millman (pix) on Sunday.

“If the concern is to help players ranked 250-700 in the world why has it taken a global pandemic to realize this? Surely over the many years of top end heavy prize money increases we maybe should have maybe distributed the spread a little more...” Millman, ranked 43 in the world, wrote on Twitter.

However, the four grand slams have recently increased the amounts paid to those losing in the first round.

Djokovic, who is also president of the ATP player council, was quoted by French paper L’Equipe, in a letter calling for the top 100 to make donations on a sliding scale. While he and the rest of the top five would donate US$30,000 (RM131,000), Millman would be asked to donate US$10,000 (RM43,700).

Other contributions would come the grand slams and ATP Finals with the aim of giving the players ranked 250-700 US$10,000 dollars each, which would require US$4.5 million (RM19.6m) overall.

Djokovic warned that many lower ranked players may have to leave tennis if they cannot make it work financially. – dpa