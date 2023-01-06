Mint Media Sports presents Cristiano Ronaldo’s #BeSIUPER weekend visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in Singapore 2nd – 3rd June 2023 for a #BeSIUPER weekend, in support of a series of youth scholarships established by long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim.

#BeSIUPER is Cristiano Ronaldo’s rally cry to inspire youths. Born from his ‘SIU’ celebration and the footballer’s personal belief that every youth can be ‘SIUPER’ in their own ways, #BeSIUPER is Ronaldo’s encouragement to youths to cultivate a positive and winning mindset, and say ‘yes’ (Si in Spanish) to learning and taking on challenges to advance their own goals.

Inspiring youths to bring their SIUPER passion to our natural environment

In 2020, entrepreneur and investor, Peter Lim pledged S$10 million, in partnership with NParks, to set up a scholarship for deserving youths from less privileged backgrounds to pursue their interests, develop their skills and build capability in landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science sectors.

On 2nd June, in support of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship, Cristiano Ronaldo will share more about his #BeSIUPER mindset with over 200 beneficiaries of the scholarship, highlighting sustainability awareness and the protection of our natural environment.

Since its inception, 537 study awards worth S$1.3 million have been awarded to students from ITE, the Polytechnics, NAFA and local universities under the NParks - Peter Lim Scholarship.

The three-time Best FIFA Men’s Player has been a firm supporter of the environment since 2013, when he visited Indonesia as the ambassador for the Mangrove Care Forum in Bali.

Sharing his #BeSIUPER mindset with aspiring athletes

On 3rd June, the Portuguese football phenomenon will meet over 1000 youths in support of the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship, which he has championed since its inception. Cristiano Ronaldo recently received the Decade of Outstanding Contribution Award earlier this year in April in Riyadh.

He will share his #BeSIUPER message to youths, encouraging them to pursue their passions and have a growth mindset towards learning. To demonstrate what it means to #BeSIUPER, he is expected to join in a friendly game of Padel Ball with several youths to inspire them to try their hand at learning new things to expand their horizons at the Fun Fest event held at Marine Parade Cluster.

More collaborations with international personalities in the pipeline

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Singapore visit is one of many international personality collaborations that are in the pipeline by Mint Media Sports. Mint Media Sports owns image rights for international personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, and has managed global ventures with Manchester United’s Class of ‘92. The organisation aims to develop more born-in-Asia long-term collaborations that cut across sports, business and media.