Misbun accepts Norza’s apology, will consider BAM’s offer

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Misbun Sidek has accepted an apology from Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria over the recent termination of his contract as junior development director (singles).

Misbun’s personal manager, Nor Ahmad Kamal said the 63-year-old coach felt relieved with Mohamad Norza’s clarification and does not want to prolong the issue.

However, Misbun has not decided whether to accept or reject Mohamad Norza’s offer to return and coach the juniors according to the original contract until the end of the year.

“So far, there has been no offer letter from BAM because we received the contract termination letter on Friday (July 28).

“If there is an offer letter, Datuk Misbun will make a decision based on the details in that letter,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nor Kamal said Misbun is also not prepared to meet the media and wants to take a short break.

On Friday (July 28), BAM deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam, who led a special task force to look into the national juniors’ team’s failure at last month’s Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, announced that Misbun and BM had mutually agreed to part ways.

However, on Monday, Misbun disputed the matter, alleging that he was unfairly dismissed and never reached a mutual agreement with the BAM to part ways as reported previously.

Yesterday, Mohamad Norza made a public apology at a media conference and overruled the decision of the BAM special task force and offered Misbun the option to see out the rest of his contract with the national body.-Bernama