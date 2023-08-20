Misbun: Norza still relevant in leading BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria still is relevant in leading the national governing body, former Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) youth singles coaching director Misbun Sidek said.

He added no party should deny Mohamad Norza’s role in guiding BAM, and the importance he played in attracting sponsorship.

“Currently what’s lacking is results, but I feel he is still relevant. I have told him what he has done is right because you can’t get results in the short term as it takes time,” he said at a media conference here today, adding that he believed Mohamad Norza’s early departure from BAM had nothing to do with his dispute with the association but said that it was saddening if it really turned out to be a factor.

Mohamad Norza had announced earlier this month that he would resign as BAM president by the end of this year, after initially intending to leave after the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

BAM confirmed last Tuesday that Misbun had officially parted ways with the association and that the dispute between them had been resolved after he rejected an offer made by BAM following the termination of his contract as coaching director last month.

A BAM special committee led by its deputy president 1 Datuk V Subramaiam decided to end Misbun’s contract following a dismal showing by the junior squad at the 2023 Asian Junior Championship in Yogyakarta, Indonesia last month. - Bernama