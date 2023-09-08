Misbun replies to BAM’s offer but content of letter not disclosed

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) junior development director (singles) Datuk Misbun Sidek has given his reply to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) over the offer the governing body had made to him.

Misbun’s personal manager Nor Kamal Ahmad, who confirmed that the 63-year-old coach submitted the reply letter to BAM here, however, did not disclose its content.

“So, we cannot announce the decision (Misbun has taken), let BAM announce it,” he told reporters here today.

Nor Kamal said he is also unsure whether Misbun has set BAM any conditions should he accept the governing body’s offer.

After deciding to terminate Misbun’s services, BAM last week made a U-turn by retracting their earlier decision and offering him an opportunity to end his contract that runs until the end of the year.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the offer was made to enable Misbun to guide the junior shuttlers in the 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, Washington from Sept 25 to Oct 8.

Mohamad Norza also made a second offer to Misbun to meet BAM to settle the issue amicably.

Nor Kamal said Misbun and Mohamad Norza have yet to meet to further discuss the offer.

Asked about Misbun’s condition, Nor Kamal said the coach was feeling down following the termination of his services.

“Misbun likes to keep to himself these days but, Alhamdulillah, he is healthy. For now, he does not want to meet anyone,” he said.

He added that Misbun still kept in touch with his former players, including sharing tips with them despite having his contract terminated.

Meanwhile, BAM administrative director Michelle Chai confirmed having received the letter sent by Misbun.

She said the letter had been forwarded to Mohamad Norza, who is now overseas.

“We will issue a statement either from Mohamad Norza or BAM... should be this week,” she said.

BAM, through the Special Committee headed by deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam, terminated Misbun’s contract following the team’s failure at the 2023 Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia last month.

Misbun had previously left BAM for the first time in 2011 before returning for a second stint in 2017 as the national men’s singles head coach.

In 2020, Misbun was re-designated to be the national youth development director before being made ABM junior development director (singles) last year.-Bernama