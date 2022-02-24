MLBB: Todak wins selection meet to earn SEA Games berth

KUALA LUMPUR: The Todak Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team won the sole ticket to represent Malaysia in the event at the Hanoi SEA Games after emerging as the winner of the Malaysian Esports Selection 2022 last night.

In a heated final that lasted until 10 pm, Todak beat RSG 3-1 to confirm its ticket to the regional games scheduled from May 12 to 23.

During the game which was streamed live on the Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) Facebook page, Todak, who went in as favourites, scored victories in the first two games to lead 2-0.

Left with little choice but to play catch up, RSG bounced back to win the third game in less than 12 minutes but had to admit defeat when Todak took the fourth game in less than 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Todak manager Mohd Syazlan Mohd Rosdi said he was beyond happy to see his team’s hard work paid off.

“I’m so happy because their dream of representing Malaysia in the SEA Games finally came true,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Asked about the team’s preparation for Hanoi, he said Todak would intensify training and was determined to bring glory to Malaysia and in turn, strengthen the country’s position in the international arena.

Yesterday, Todak was represented by Zikry Shamsuddin (Moonji), Wan Usman Wan Imran (4Meyz), Idreen Abdul Jamal (Momo), Mohamad Farhan Wakiman (Moyy) and Muhammad Danial Mohd Fuad (CikuGais), who was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the second and fourth game. - Bernama