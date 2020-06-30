MLS has 20 player positives ahead of Orlando tournament

NEW YORK: Major League Soccer confirmed 20 positive player tests for COVID-19 ahead of next week's start of the “MLS is Back Tournament” in Orlando, Florida.

In an update announced by the league, MLS said 18 players and six staff members received positive tests prior to travel to Orlando, with 668 players tested since early June.

The league also announced that of 329 people tested on-site upon arrival in Florida, two were positive, both players who had just arrived.

No clubs or players were identified as testing positive. All teams will stay and compete inside a “bubble” at Disney World starting July 8 when Inter Miami meets Orlando City in the World Cup-style tournament opener.

MLS players and staff must take two tests within 24 hours within three days of departure for Orlando and are tested again upon arrival as well as every other day once training begins.

Those testing positive in Orlando are given a clinical assessment and moved to an isolation area in the hotel until they are given medical clearance to return to competition.

While in isolation, players are given follow-up car, including symptom monitoring and more tests. Follow-up tests with those in close contact with someone who tests positive will be conducted. – AFP