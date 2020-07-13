MLS postpones Toronto vs DC United due to coronavirus tests

BERLIN: The MLS is Back tournament match between Toronto and DC United in Orlando was postponed shortly before kick-off on Sunday due to an “initial unconfirmed positive Covid-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player,” the league said.

Both teams had already announced their lineups for the fixture which was postponed just 20 minutes before the match was due to begin.

“Under the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match," the MLS said.

“Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league's protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match.”

The postponement is a further blow for the tournament held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, Florida. Teams from Dallas and Nashville previously withdrew due to multiple positive coronavirus tests. – dpa