MLS Red Bulls ousted from Concacaf Champions League

MEXICO CITY: Brian Lozano’s brace highlighted a four-goal run within 10 minutes that lifted Santos Laguna over New York Red Bulls 4-2 Tuesday and into the Concacaf Champions League semi-finals.

The Mexican club advanced 6-2 on aggregate after a 2-0 road victory last week, although they were forced to rally after a quick start by the US Major League Soccer squad in the second leg matchup.

New York’s Omir Fernandez, an American midfielder, scored in the fourth minute and Austrian winger Daniel Royer made it 2-0 Red Bulls in the ninth minute, equalizing the aggregate total off British striker Bradley Wright-Phillips’s assist.

Santos Laguna struck late and often, Mexican defender Jose Abella scoring in the 72nd minute and Uruguayan winger Lozano finding the net in the 76th and 81st minutes around a goal in the 79th minute by Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes.

Santos Laguna will play a two-leg semi-final series against either Mexico’s Tigres UANL or the Houston Dynamo, who were to meet in a later second leg after Tigres won 2-0 in Texas last week.

Other second-leg quarter-final matches find Monterrey at MLS champion Atlanta United on Wednesday with the Mexican club up 3-0 on aggregate and Panama’s CA Independiente up 2-1 on aggregate ahead of a Thursday match at Sporting Kansas City.

Winners of the North American regional tournament’s two-leg final will become Concacaf’s representative in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. — AFP