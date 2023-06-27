MLS Toronto club fires former US national team coach Bradley

TORONTO: Bob Bradley, the former coach of the United States national team, was fired on Monday as coach and sporting director of Toronto FC after a weak Major League Soccer start.

The Canadian club is 3-7 with 10 drawn with 18 points to stand 14th in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of doormat Miami and seven points out of ninth place and the final playoff berth.

“Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work,“ Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement.

“We’re all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected.”

Toronto FC, which also axed assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber, named under-17 Toronto FC academy coach Terry Dunfield as interim head coach.

Dunfield, a 41-year-old former Canadian international midfielder, is a former MLS player for Toronto and Vancouver.

Bradley went 14-26 with 19 drawn since taking over Toronto FC at the start of the 2022 season after spending the prior four seasons as coach of Los Angeles FC. His 194 coaching wins rank third on the MLS all-time list.

The 65-year-old American was an assistant coach to Bruce Arena on two MLS championship teams at DC United before taking over as coach of the expansion Chicago Fire, guiding them to 1998 MLS and US Open Cup titles to earn MLS Coach of the Year honors.

He also won the top coach award in 2006 with Chivas USA and in 2019 with LAFC.

After a disappointing US effort at the 2006 World Cup, Bradley was named the US interim national team coach in December 2006 and appointed to the post permanently after the Americans won in three of his first four matches.

He would later coach Egypt's national team, Norwegian side Stabæk and French club Le Havre before becoming the first American manager of a Premier League side when he briefly coached Swansea City in 2016. -AFP