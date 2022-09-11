MLTA introduces ‘Tennis For All’ to attract young talents

MELAKA: The Melaka Lawn Tennis Association (MLTA) will be introducing a ‘Tennis For All’ programme to attract more young talents to take up the sport in the state.

MLTA president Muhammad Shahrul Hafidz Ab Rahim said towards achieving the target, the association is cooperating with the State Education Department to identify and train primary and secondary school students in the development programme.

“We want to conduct the programme starting from November by getting about 100 students and teachers from two schools.

“Each month, participants selected from two schools would be given free training and indirectly the effort would expand the sport in Melaka,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the athlete incentive presentation programme for those competing in the Malaysia Games 2022 (Sukma) and Melaka Tennis Athlete Development programme in Ayer Keroh here.

Muhammad Shahrul said the ‘Tennis For All’ development programme is also among the mission of the association to make tennis as a a main choice of sport among state residents and hopefully the programme would produce more players who could reach higher levels.

In this regard, he said six men and four women players would be representing Melaka in five categories of competition in Sukma 2022 from Sept 16 to 24.

The five categories are men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

“Our target is to win at least bronze medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles as we have the strength in the two categories,” he said. - Bernama