KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Muaythai Association (MMA) will step up its cooperation with Thailand in a bid to help Malaysian exponents shine on the international stage, said its president Datuk Seri Fared Abdul Ghani.

“Previously, we had similar cooperation with the sports offices of Phuket, Hatyai, Patani, Betong as well as Yala in Thailand as these places have Muaythai expertise,” he told Bernama here today, adding that MMA had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the sports office of Takbai, Narathiwat, Thailand.

Fared represented MMA while Wan Mat Wan Yusof signed on behalf of the Takbai Sports Office and it was witnessed by the Mayor of Takbai, Nusantara Wan Deraman, at his office.

Fared hoped that the signing of the MoU would be the platform for the sport to grow in the country and help produce more talented exponents.

“This is a step towards honing our exponents’ skills through competitions in Thailand,” he said, adding that he hoped others, including the private sector, would help MMA to raise the sport’s profile and performance.

“We want foreign exponents to come to Malaysia to gain experience in Muaythai, just like in Thailand,” he said. — Bernama