MNCF praised for good job in hosting 2023 ACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The organisation of the recently-concluded Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) 2023 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan has received positive feedback from all the competing nations.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) also saluted Malaysia for being an excellent host.

“Thankfully, we managed to host the ACC successfully again after 2018. As the president, I am satisfied with the organisation of the ACC this time, right from day one to the final day.

“I also met the presidents and representatives of other cycling confederations and they all expressed their delight at the way we organised the six-day ACC,” he said in a statement today.

The 2023 ACC, which began on June 14 and ended yesterday, involved the participation of nearly 500 cyclists, including about 60 para cyclists, from 17 countries, including Malaysia.

Besides Asian giants like Japan, South Korea and China, the other countries who took part were Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, Macau, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Laos.-Bernama