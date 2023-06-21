MNFC hopes Azizulhasni maintains his golden ride in Asian Games

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who clinched two Asian titles recently, is expected to maintain his ‘golden ride’ at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNFC) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said Mohd Azizulhasni is now in the best shape to succeed in the mission after winning double gold through the keirin and sprint events at the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championship (ACC).

“This proves that Mohd Azizulhasni is ready and focused enough to face two more important tasks after this - the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in August and the Asian Games.

“So I hope he can repeat his success at the Asian Games later, given that Azizulhasni is expected to once again compete with the riders competing at the ACC this time,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 35, who is known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ created a sensation at the National Velodrome, Nilai, when he grabbed double gold at the ACC 2023 which ended on Monday, apart from breaking his own national record for the sprint event.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom also displayed commendable spirit to contribute bronze in the keirin event despite facing an accident in the semi-finals which resulted in an injury, while Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis also performed brilliantly to become the champion of the 1 kilometre individual time trial (ITT) event.

Muhammad Fadhil also did well to lead the team sprint trio lined up by two young riders - Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom and Umar Hasbullah - to win the bronze medal.

in the women’s category, 19-year-old racer Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri won silver by breaking the national record in the 500 metre ITT event.

Meanwhile, national track squad head coach, John Beasley, welcomed the construction of a world-class velodrome in Sarawak which he hoped would produce more talented track cyclists.

“Really a good news that we are getting another quality venue with good set up. We have one producing good athletes in Johor, now we got this one, if we get a few more in the country, we will be in a really good place,“ he said.

Recently, Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the construction of a velodrome according to international standards is expected to start next year at the Sarawak State Youth and Sports Complex, Kuching. - Bernama