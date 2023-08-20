MOE finalising types of sports suitable for special education sports school

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is finalising the types of sports suitable for students with special needs to be incorporated in the syllabus for the special education sports school.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the school, which is being constructed in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan and is expected to start in 2025, is aimed at discovering the sporting potential and talent of the students from the group.

“We already have special schools for students with special needs, for example in Bumbong Lima (Special Education Secondary School) in Penang, which focuses on (developing) the skills of these children.

“InsyaAllah in 2025 we will be operating a sports school for them that will harness their sports potential so that they too can receive attention in terms of sports development,” she told reporters, here, today.

Fadhlina said this after launching the “Karnival Outreach Inklusif dan Kebolehpasaran MADANI”, an outreach programme for students with special needs in Johor, held in Bandar Dato Onn, here, today.

According to Fadhlina, all initiatives implemented by MOE for students from this group are aimed at enhancing their skills in addition to their education.

“MOE, with various agencies, are exploring the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for these special needs students and hope that more industry players will join in to ensure the potential of the students can be developed in the context of TVET,” she added. - Bernama