Mohamad Aniq wins first Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold for Malaysia

BIRMINGHAM: Mohamad Aniq Kasdan has won the first gold medal for Malaysia at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the National Exhibition Centre here today.

The 20-year-old weightlifter put on a great performance to win the gold in the men’s 55 kilogramme (kg) event with a combined total of 249 kg,

The Segamat-born athlete lifted 107 kg for the snatch and 142 for the clean and jerk.

The silver medal was won by India’s Sanket Mahadev Sargar with a combined total of 248 kg while Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage from Sri Lanka took the bronze with 225 kg.

Malaysia’s first gold medal of the Games also ends the country’s two-day medal drought.

Mohamad Aniq was thankful over his win and said it was a good start for his weightlifting career.

“I want to dedicate my gold to Malaysia and my family. Thank you to all Malaysians who have always supported my career,” he said.

He also shared what his parents always told him during competitions, saying that they reminded him to pray if he got nervous and to remember Allah (SWT) as he was the source of strength to everyone.

Malaysia will also stand a chance of adding another gold in weighlifting today when Muhamad Aznil Bidin steps up to defend his title in the men’s 61 kg category today. - Bernama