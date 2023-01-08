Mohamad Faisal bent on bouncing back stronger after suspension

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC sensational winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (pix) is determined to rise again to help the Red Giants end the 2023 season after his one-month suspension ends at the end of this month.

He said each challenge confronting him would only make him more adamant in seeing his team reap success.

“Each challenge opens an opportunity to rise up again with greater determination. It is time to return with one mission to defend the pride of the Red Yellow symbol,” said the 25-year-old player on Twitter today.

Last Wednesday, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced Mohamad Faisal who is better known as Mickey was slapped with a one-month suspension by the governing body’s disciplinary committee following his statement in a media interview after the Super League match against Sabah FC in April.

According to decision, Mickey was suspended for four months (July 25 to Nov 21), but he was only suspended for one month (July 25 to Aug 23) with the three month suspension postponed subject to his good behaviour for 12 months starting from Aug 24.

The punishment saw him miss three Super League matches against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) last Saturday, Kuala Lumpur City FC (August 8) and Negeri Sembilan FC (August 14) as well as the first round of the Malaysia Cup against PDRM FC (Aug 3 and 19).

Mickey, who is also an important player in the Harimau Malaya squad, has collected eight goals in the Super League so far and scored one goal in the FA Cup campaign.

Selangor are in second place in the Super League with 40 points after 19 games so far and are 14 points behind leaders JDT who have played one game less. -Bernama