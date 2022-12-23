Mohamad Faisal to join Red Giants next season

SHAH ALAM: National striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim or better known as ‘Mickey’ among his team mates, is set to join Selangor for next season’s Malaysia League 2023.

The Football Association of Selangor (FAS) in a statement posted on its official portal said Mohamad Faisal, 24, will be the third new signing identified by coach Tan Cheng Hoe, after Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee and V. Ruventhiran.

The statement said Mohamad Faisal who plays on the flanks will be a vital link in the Selangor squad that has gone on a team building spree after a not so favourable season in 2022.

“Selangor FC is a big team which is popular and well known among everyone. Therefore, everybody wants to play for the Red Giants. I am lucky to have arrived here,” said Mohamad Faisal.

Before signing for Selangor FC, Mohamad Faisal had been with Penang FC and Sri Pahang FC before joining Terengganu in 2020 where he became a much feared and sort after striker.

His fine performance for Terengganu saw him roped into the National squad where he has become a regular in attack.

In yesterday’s 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup competition which kicked off yesterday, Mohamad Faisal scored the only goal of the match to beat Myanmar (1-0) in Yangon, Myanmar. - Bernama