Mohamad Irfan’s winning goal keeps Sabah in Super League title race

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah FC recovered from the disappointment of being eliminated from the FA Cup last week by recording a 2-1 victory over Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC in Super League action at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) tonight.

The Sang Badak squad faced a fierce fight from the home team, especially in the first half which saw PJ City take a 1-0 lead thanks to striker Darren Lok’s header from V. Ruventhiran’s corner kick in the 34th minute.

But Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men fought back in the second half, with Japanese import Taiki Kagayama equalising in the 48th minute before Mohamad Irfan Fazail cleverly put the ball into the back of the net in the 75th minute to seal the win.

With 28 points from 11 matches, Sabah continue to put pressure on league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who have 29 points with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, home side Melaka United FC drubbed bottom club Penang FC 4-1 to record their fourth win of the season.

Melaka United opened the scoresheet in the fourth minute through Ghanaian winger Emmanual Oti before Brazilian import striker Adriano Narcizo doubled the lead in the 36th minute.

Penang were put under further pressure in the second half as Ifedayo Omosuyi and Justin Baas scored Melaka United’s third and fourth goals in the 58th and 60th minutes respectively, but managed to pull one back through Lucas Silva in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, in Premier League action, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II grabbed the second spot after thrashing UiTM FC 4-0 at the Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium.

Young player Daryl Sham stole the show as he scored a brace in the 20th and 62nd minutes while Moussa Sidibe and Gabriel Nistelrooy Tamin scored in the 26th and 89th minutes.

At the Sultan Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu FC II were stunned 0-2 by PDRM FC, with the goals coming from Milos Lacny (48th minute) and Martin Adamec (90th minute).

Ferris Danial Mat Nasir’s goal for Perak FC in 77th minute against Selangor FC 2 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam ensured the visitors took home all three points. - Bernama