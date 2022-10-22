Mohamad Yusof wins bronze at World Para Track Cycling Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National cyclist, Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin won bronze in the 1,000m time trial at the 2022 World Para Track Cycling Championships in France yesterday.

In the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Mohamad Yusof, 25, clocked 1 minute 14.860 seconds (s), more than a second behind Sam Ruddock of Great Britain who posted 1:13.089s to emerge champion.

Spaniard Ricardo Ten Argiles emerged runner-up with a time of 1:14.622s.

On Thursday, Malaysia had won a silver medal in the 750m Tandem Team Sprint event through Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri-Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab.

The four-day meet which began on Thursday (Oct 20) ends tomorrow. - Bernama