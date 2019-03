MOHAMMED “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud will be competing at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, 31 March, and after his match, he will be paying close attention to another contest at the mega show.

The Malaysian athlete has his eye on the upcoming kickboxing showdown between the legendary Andy Souwer and Thai icon Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, which is a rematch from their first encounter 11 years ago.

This bout has piqued Mohammed’s interest, and he already knows who will leave the Ryogoku Kokugikan victorious.

“Yodsanklai will win this, without a doubt,” the 22-year-old said, confidently.

“He’s special in many ways and uses all of his body parts as a weapon, the most dangerous being his left kick. Souwer’s combinations are good too, but it’s so hard to picture Yodsanklai struggling in this fight because he’s been on an unbeaten streak since 2011.”

Mohammed, who trains at Sampuri Muay Thai Gym in Ampang, believes this three-round catch weight affair will go to a decision.

However, he is confident it will be an exciting match-up and one that martial arts enthusiasts will be talking about for years to come.

“We’ve heard about this match happening on several occasions, and it finally is taking place in ONE Championship,“ he continued.

“Andy Souwer and Yodsanklai have a knack for winning matches when it advances into the later rounds, but Yodsanklai will assert damage in the first round through those heavy leg kicks. The second and third round should be the most entertaining of the match, as both of them will have a go at each other at all costs.”

“They’re two of the best strikers alongside Giorgio Petrosyan in ONE Championship, and I’m confident this bout will be the best match of the night.”

Mohammed, who meets Panicos Yusuf in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight clash earlier in the night, is relishing the opportunity to meet his idol again.

In December at ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS, “Jordan Boy” had the chance to share a few words with Yodsanklai backstage.

“I’ve only seen him on the internet or television before, so to meet him in person is quite an honor. He truly is such a humble person,” the Malaysian said.

“I’ve never seen an athlete as calm as him before a match. It’s not only how he uses basic Muay Thai techniques to perfection which attracts me, but his fighting IQ is unique, too.

“His technique, timing, and footwork all gels together perfectly in every match and watching him fight is like a Muay Thai class for me.”