THERE is nothing that can stop Malaysia’s Muay Thai showstopper Mohammed ‘Jordan Boy’ Bin Mahmoud when he puts his skills to the test at ONE: A NEW ERA at Tokyo, Japan this coming Sunday, March 31.

Every time he’s been presented with a tough challenge, the 22-year-old’s will to flourish always comes out on top.

Whether it’s a victory or defeat, Mohammed knows nothing will stop him from becoming the nation’s first Muay Thai World Champion.

“I’ve always had this determination to be the best, and I’ve worked very hard to meet my dreams,” he shared.

“It’s not easy, but I keep myself motivated in various ways. What motivates me is my dream of being a World Champion one day, and I’ll make sure I accomplish that dream.”

Video link: https://youtu.be/FMdCQUTti_E

Although the Kedah-born Muay Thai star often flashes a smile these days, his career has not always been a smooth journey. In fact, it has been one filled with buckets of sweat, tears, and bumpy paths.

“I’ve been on winning streaks, only to face an opponent and taste defeat. It’s hard to accept [defeat], but if I stop there, then there will be no progress,” the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym athlete explained.

“Rather than worrying about something which didn’t go my way, I’ve always learned to embrace it.”

Truth be told, “Jordan Boy” always wins in the toughest situations.

Take his ONE Championship debut at the Axiata Arena last December.

Despite having the odds stacked against him, Mohammed’s determination to succeed powered him past veteran Stergos Mikkios impressively. He needed only a single round to secure a memorable stoppage in Kuala Lumpur.

While things didn’t go as planned for him in his last outing, the athlete is confident that he will record a victory over Panicos Yusuf in Japan on Sunday.

“It’s my time to shine, and I want to bring back another knockout victory for the fans,” he said.

“I could’ve never asked for a better and tougher setting. But to be the best, you need to test yourself against the best. My opponent is a very experienced fighter, but I’ll make a statement in Japan.”