KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang today gained an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the first Malaysian to win a silver medal in track cycling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics recently.

Today’s recognition is the third in his career after having been listed as the first Malaysian to win bronze in Olympic Games cycling at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the first Malaysian to win gold in track cycling World Championships in 2017.

Speaking at the presentation of the MBR certificate, conducted live on the MBR Facebook page, Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, said he hopes this breakthrough will be an inspiration for other athletes to create similar success stories.

“I’m truly honoured with this recognition. And this means that I need to work harder to get another one for the next three years, in 2024 Paris (Games),” said the 33-year-old athlete from Dungun, Terengganu.

The award was presented by MBR chief operating officer Christopher Wong in the live session, by showing a certificate of recognition as a symbolic presentation of the award.

“I’m sorry to have to inform you that if you want another record from MBR you have to get the gold, I’m so sorry,“ Wong said.

Meanwhile, MBR founder Tan Sri Danny Ooi said Mohd Azizulhasni deserved the recognition for his outstanding achievements.

“I would like to congratulate you on two matters, first on your getting the ‘Datuk’ title and the other for receiving a silver medal in Tokyo. That was the light you brought to Malaysians on that day,” he said.

In the live session, Mohd Azizulhasni also shared his life journey and the story behind the bicycle he used to compete in Tokyo.

Mohd Azizulhasni won silver in the keirin final at the Velodrome Izu in Shizuoka to become the country’s most successful track cyclist - with a silver and a bronze in the bag in four straight Olympic appearances since the 2008 Beijing edition. — Bernama