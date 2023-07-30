Mohd Azlan earns right to lead Negri at PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Mohd Azlan Ahmad has earned the right to lead Negeri Sembilan in the National Finals of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS).

In the Negri leg of the PNAGS held at Staffield Country Resort on Thursday, the five-handicapper displayed a tidy game to shoot 34 and 35 on the Southern and Northern Courses for a total of 69.

One shot behind him was Chew Shong Liang (Hcp 2) who carded 36-34 for 70 while Stan Lee Chan Fai (Hcp 5) took third sport with 36-35 for 71.

Medal B was won by Mohd Ibrahim Omar (Hcp 10) with a score of 67, Medal C by Noor Azlan Baharom (Hcp 12) with 67, Medal D by Ahmad Mazuan Ahmad Shamsuddin (Hcp 17) with 67 while Medal E went to Roslan Ismail (Hcp 22) with 67.

The five medal winners from Negri will vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

