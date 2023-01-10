Mohd Juwaidi, Syaqiera among four archers who fired their way into next round

HANGZHOU: Malaysian archers were on target to march into the next round of the men’s compound and women’s recurve events at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games that was staged at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, here today.

In the men’s compound qualifying round, Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki was in sizzling form, finishing ninth in a field of 64 archers, after collecting 702 points from 72 arrows and marched into the knockout stage which will feature 32 archers.

Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghaz who shot 699 points to finish in 12th spot also marched into the knockout stage.

In the 2018 Asian Games hosted by Indonesia in Jakarta-Palembang, Mohd Juwaidi and Alang Ariff who had won a bronze medal from the compound team event will face Woon Teng Ng from Singapore and Khendrup from Bhutan in the knockout stage respectively.

Meanwhile, women archers Syaqiera Mashayikh and Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini also booked their slots in the knockout stage which will feature 32 archers, after performing well in the qualifying round.

Syaqiera who has competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics finished in 15th spot from a field of 64 archers with 639 points and will face Yemen’s Hamoud Hend Abdullah Ahmed in the knockout stage tomorrow.

Ku Nurin who garnered 626 points to finish in 29th spot will face Shaden Abdullah Almarshud from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, experienced archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh (women’s individual compound), Khairul Anuar Mohamad and Muhamad Zarif Syahir Zolkepeli (men’s individual recurve) had also qualified for the next round. - Bernama