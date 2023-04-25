Mohd Syahidan sets Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in traditional malay attire

KUALA LUMPUR: National marathon runner Mohd Syahidan Alias (pix) has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) after completing the TCS London Marathon 2023 dressed in traditional malay dress last Sunday.

Mohd Syahidan, who is better known as Edan Syah, completed the 42-kilometre (km) marathon with a time of two hours 49 minutes 22 seconds in full traditional Malay attire, complete with sampin and songkok.

He posted his achievement on his official Instagram account, as he thanked Malaysians in London who braved heavy rain and the cold as they waited and supported him in his endeavour.

“Alhamdulillah, mission accomplished. We achieved the mission below three hours; as the Guinness World Record Holder: The Fastest Full Marathon (42.2km) in Traditional Malay Dress (male) with a time of 2:49.22 seconds,” he posted.

According to guinnessworldrecords.com, Edan Syah also set a world record at the Blackmores Festival Run, Sydney, Australia as the fastest marathon runner dressed in the national flag costume with a time of 2 hours 54 minutes in 2019. - Bernama